Urge State Govts Not to Move Deposits Out of Pvt Banks: RBI

"We strongly believe that such a move can have banking and financial sector stability implications," the RBI wrote. "We feel that apprehension on the safety of deposits in private sector banks is highly misplaced and will not be in the interest of stability of the financial system in general and the banking system in particular."

It requested state governments to reconsider any decision they might have taken in this regard or are in the process of taking such decision.

"The Reserve Bank has adequate powers to regulate and supervise the private sector banks and by using these powers, it has ensured that the depositors' money is entirely safe," the letter said.