UP Police Submits Charge Sheet in Unnao Rape Victim’s Death Case

The Uttar Pradesh Police has submitted a charge sheet in a court in Unnao in connection with the death of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was allegedly set ablaze by five men.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Pandey, who is heading a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case, said the charge sheet was submitted on Wednesday.

"There is ample proof against the five accused persons, and the charge sheet was prepared based on those evidences," he said on Thursday, 2 January.

The 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90 percent burns after being set on fire, died following a cardiac arrest on 6 December 2019.