UP Police Orders ‘The Wire’ Editor to Appear in Court on 14 April

The Uttar Pradesh police has served Siddharth Varadarajan, senior journalist and editor of The Wire, a notice to appear in court on 14 April, in connection with an FIR registered by the police against him for a ‘disreputable’ comment made against UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh police had on 1 April registered an FIR against the veteran journalist over comments on Twitter claiming that the day Tablighi Jamaat held its event in Delhi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had insisted that a Ram Navami fair would take place as usual.

The FIR also mentioned his remark, questioning Adityanath's participation at a religious ceremony at the Ramjanmabhoomi site in Ayodhya during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, Varadarajan’s wife said that a number of policemen had visited the couple’s home in New Delhi on Friday, 10 April, and served a notice. In a response to the FIR, Varadarajan had called it ‘poliically motivated’