Firozabad CAA Stir: No Mention of Gunshot in Complaint for 3 Dead

Seventeen-year-old Mukeem , a resident of Nagla Kothi in Firozabad, used to work as a labourer at a bangle manufacturing unit. The bangle-making unit was 3 km away from his house in Muslimabad.

On 20 December, Mukeem was returning from work between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm. He was also accompanied by his Chacha (uncle), Kallu, who also used to work in the same bangle-making unit. According to Kallu, a bullet hit Mukeem in his stomach.

Mukeem was admitted to a government hospital in Firozabad from where he was referred to Agra, and finally moved to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi but he couldn’t survive the bullet injury. Since the family didn’t have a valid ID proof for Mukeem, a local corporator had to attest a letter dated 24 December 2019 stating that he knew Mukeem since his birth and that he was a resident of Nagla Kothi. This letter was furnished by the family to take the body.

Mukeem’s family hasn’t received a copy of the post-mortem report and has been told that it may take one month before they can access it.