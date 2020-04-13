4 Booked For ‘Fake News’ of Mother Killing Kids Over Food Crisis
Police on Monday registered an FIR against four journalists and two others, saying they had spread fake news about an incident in which a woman hurled her five children into a river.
The editors of news agency IANS and Business Insider and the concerned reporters are mentioned in the FIR, though it does not identify them by name.
The authorities had, however, rejected this claim.
Cases have been registered under the Indian Penal Code, including section 505(1)(b), related to publishing or circulating a rumour or a report which may cause alarm or lead to an offence against the government.
Police have also invoked section 188 of the IPC (disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant).
Two others, Saleem Akhtar and Hansraj Meena, have also been booked, accused of circulating the report on social media.
The FIR has been registered at Gopiganj police station, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.
District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad said the two media houses had reported that the woman, a daily-wage labourer, had nothing to eat and killed her five children by throwing them in the Ganga.
The woman, Manju Yadav, has been arrested and charged with murder on the basis of a complaint by her husband Mridul Yadav.
The couple quarrelled often, the SP said.
After throwing her children in the river, she sat at the ghat till the next morning and then told the villagers about it, police said.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)