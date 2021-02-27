UP Man ‘Accidentally’ Shot Dead by Uncle, Claims Was ‘Testing Gun’
The bizarre incident was caught on camera by the victim.
In a bizarre incident, a young man in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has reportedly died after being shot by his uncle while testing out a country-made pistol during what appears to be a drinking session.
The victim, 19-year-old Prince, was taking a video of the scene at the time, with the shooting captured on camera. The video has been shared widely on social media.
In the video, the shooter, reportedly his uncle, is seen talking to another man, with a bottle of alcohol visible next to them. The uncle then picks up the gun, loads it, points it to his right and without looking, fires the gun. The victim collapses to the ground, moaning in pain.
Local news reports have stated that the uncle claims he was testing the gun and the shooting was an accident.
The other two men do not seem to realise the severity of the injury immediately, and the video then cuts out.
The Muzaffarnagar Police replied to a video of the incident shared by NDTV reporter Alok Pandey (WARNING: GRAPHIC VISUALS) to say that a case was registered at the Nayi Mandi police station on 24 February and an investigation is ongoing.
One person has been arrested, while efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.