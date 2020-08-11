UP BJP Leader Sanjay Khokhar Shot Dead During Morning Walk in Farm

NDTV reported that Khokhar's body was found lying next to a sugarcane field with his shirt soaked in blood. Prima facia, he was shot multiple times while walking in the fields that he owns.

Ajay Kumar, Baghpat's police chief told media that they suspect personal enmity behind the attack. Even though there are no eyewitnesses to the murder, they will conduct a swift investigation and arrest the culprit(s) soon, he said, adding that multiple teams have been deployed as part of the probe.

India Today reported that this was not the first attack against the leader. Earlier in June, a BJP leader's son was killed in gunfire in Baghpat.