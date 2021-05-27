Bareilly Youth Claims Cops Hammered Nails Into His Hand & Foot
The police, denying the accusation levelled against them, asserted that Ranjit had inflicted the wounds on himself.
A resident of Bareilly district on Wednesday, 26 May, alleged that the police had hammered nails into his hand and leg, as a punishment for his not wearing a mask in public.
Ranjit, a 28-year-old labourer, had arrived at the office of the district police chief on Wednesday morning with nail injuries on a hand and leg each, alleging that he was hurt by the cops, The Indian Express reported.
The police, while denying the accusation, asserted that Ranjit had hurt himself in order to avoid his imminent arrest in the case of attacking a constable.
What the Police Say
Rohit Singh Rajwan, Senior Superintendent of Police, told The Indian Express that an enquiry into the matter revealed Ranjit's insinuations to be false.
Constable Hari Om of Baradari police station on 24 May, had reportedly detained Ranjit who was caught walking without a mask in an inebriated state, Baradari SHO Sitanshu Sharma, informed IE.
The two then reportedly got into a scuffle, following which Ranjit escaped.
A case was filed against him and the police raided Ranjit’s house the following day, but he was untraceable.
According to the police, Ranjit has been taken to the district hospital, where is he currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
