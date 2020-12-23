6 Arrested, 5 More Accused in UP Under ‘Unlawful Conversion’ Law

Six Muslim men have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh, and the Police are on the lookout for five more in relation to a case involving the new 'unlawful conversion’ law passed in the state in November. Ever since its enactment, the law has been criticised for having no legal basis, and being against fundamental rights.

In UP’s Etah district, the police said in a statement that the father of a 21-year-old Hindu woman had filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the district’s Jalesar town on 17 December 2020.

The FIR alleged that his daughter had been kidnapped by a Muslim man and his relatives for marriage and forced conversion. In the statement, the police said the woman had been "missing" since 17 November, when she had gone to a local market, NDTV reported.