Last Rites of Two Dalit Girls Found Dead in UP’s Unnao Carried Out

The last rites of two teenage Dalit girls who were found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao were carried out amid heavy security in Asoha on Friday, 19 February. The two girls were buried in their agriculture fields in the presence of senior officials and large number of police personnel, PTI reported.

Another 17-year-old girl, who survived the incident, is undergoing treatment at a Kanpur hospital.

According to IANS, family members said that as per tradition, the mortal remains of unmarried girls are not cremated but buried.

The bodies were brought to their village on Thursday but the burial could not be carried out. The district unit president of the BJP and a local MLA were reportedly present at Friday’s funeral, added PTI.