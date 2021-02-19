Last Rites of Two Dalit Girls Found Dead in UP’s Unnao Carried Out
The father of one of the girls had to be hospitalised after he fainted on seeing his daughter’s body.
The last rites of two teenage Dalit girls who were found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao were carried out amid heavy security in Asoha on Friday, 19 February. The two girls were buried in their agriculture fields in the presence of senior officials and large number of police personnel, PTI reported.
Another 17-year-old girl, who survived the incident, is undergoing treatment at a Kanpur hospital.
According to IANS, family members said that as per tradition, the mortal remains of unmarried girls are not cremated but buried.
The bodies were brought to their village on Thursday but the burial could not be carried out. The district unit president of the BJP and a local MLA were reportedly present at Friday’s funeral, added PTI.
According to India Today, the father of one of the deceased girls had to be taken to the hospital as he lost consciousness and fainted after seeing their bodes.
The Uttar Pradesh Police, which is conducing combing operations at the spot where the girls were found, has said that the preliminary post-mortem report has failed to ascertain the cause of death of the two Dalit girls.
Post-Mortem Revealed Several Things: Lucknow IGP
According to news agency ANI, the IGP of Lucknow has said that six teams have been formed to investigate the case and that the post-mortem report has revealed several things.
“Six teams have been formed, they’ve been given different tasks and further investigation is on. SP Unnao himself is monitoring these teams. Postmortem report has revealed several things & we are heading in the right direction. We hope to get a breakthrough soon.”IGP Lucknow to ANI.
However, Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthi had told PTI on Thursday that “Viscera of the two deceased girls have been preserved for chemical examination. Condition of third girl found on field in Unnao is critical but stable, the medical bulletin says it is suspected case of poisoning.”
While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he has asked for a complete report on the matter, Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar has sent a letter to the private hospital informing that the entire cost of the girl's treatment would be borne by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.