21st Century Peacekeeping Must be Anchored in Technology: EAM at UNSC Meet

Blurred Lines Between War and Peace

Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that new technologies "pose unfamiliar and profound threats, as seen most clearly in the online proliferation of violent extremist ideologies, increasingly prevalent cyber-attacks, and deadly vaccine misinformation. Emerging technologies are also blurring the lines between war and peace."



Citing a need for acknowledging the new threats, he said: "States and non-state actors are carrying out malicious acts that fall below commonly understood thresholds for the use of force yet may still have devastating impact."