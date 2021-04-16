Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Tests Positive for Covid-19
The minister requested all those who had come in contact with him in the past 2-3 days to get themselves tested.
Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Friday, 16 April, informed that he had tested positive for COVID.
The minister requested all those who had come in contact with him in the last two-three days to get themselves tested.
Javadekar had received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last month at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.
Meanwhile, India added over 2.1 lakh new COVID cases in a day, as active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to data put out by Union Health Ministry on Friday. This is India's highest one-day tally since the pandemic began and has pushed the country's total number of cases to 1.43 crore.
