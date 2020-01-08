Union Minister Meets Inter-Faith Delegation Amid Unrest Over CAA

The government on Wednesday, 8 January apprised an inter-faith delegation about various aspects of the new citizenship law, which has been opposed by students of many universities and some sections of people, and conveyed that the legislation has nothing to do with any Indian, officials said.

The outreach by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy comes in the wake of violent protests and public unrest under the pretext of opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Union minister apprised the delegation that the newly enacted legislation is not against any Indian and is based on a perfect rationale and objective premise, an official said.