'Under House Arrest Again, This Is the Real Picture of Kashmir': Mehbooba Mufti

Alleging on Tuesday that army personnel had thrashed a family in Pulwama’s Tral town, injuring a female member, Mufti had said she was going to meet the family on Wednesday.



"Army from Yagwani camp in Tral ransacked homes and ruthlessly thrashed a family last night. The daughter owing to her serious injuries was admitted to hospital. Not the first time that civilians from this village have been beaten up by army in this area.”