Russia Announces Humanitarian Corridor From Sumy to Poltava and Belgorod

The Russian Embassy in India on Tuesday, 8 March, declared a ceasefire, saying that it was ready to set up humanitarian corridors in order to conduct humanitarian operations from 12:30 pm, provided that the Ukrainian side agreed.

This comes a day after a safe corridor for Indian students stranded in Sumy did not materialise, as Ukraine on Monday rejected Russia's proposal for a humanitarian corridor, for the routes supposedly led to Russia and Belarus.

With this rejection, Russia continued its attack in violation of the ceasefire.