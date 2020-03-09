UK-Based Woman Announces Candidacy for CM Position in Bihar
Pushpam Priya Choudhary, daughter of former Janata Dal United MLC Vinod Chaudhary, has announced her candidacy for Bihar's chief ministerial position in the upcoming Assembly polls, ANI reported on Monday, 9 March.
In a full-page advertisement, Choudhary declared the formation of a political party, 'Plurals', and herself its chief ministerial candidate. The advertisement featured in many Hindi and English newspapers in Bihar on Sunday.
On her Twitter account, Choudhary tweeted, "Bihar needs a blueprint and Plurals has a concrete roadmap for 2025 and 2030."
As per The Week's report, she has a Masters degree in Development Studies from the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex and a Masters degree in Public Administration from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She is based in United Kingdom's London and hails from Bihar's Darbhanga.
Bihar will go for elections later in this year. Currently, the state is governed by a JDU-BJP-LJP coalition.
(With inputs from The Wire and ANI.)
