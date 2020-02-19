UIDAI Asks 127 to Prove Citizenship, Lawyer Calls it 'Soft NRC'

The Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has served notices to 127 individuals alleging that they may not be Indian nationals and has directed them to prove their citizenship by furnishing relevant documents.

The UIDAI, in its letter dated 3 February, has stated that it has received “complaint/allegation” that the accused have “obtained Aadhaar through false pretenses, making false claims and submitting false documents.”

Following outrage on social media, with political leaders and activists challenging the UIDAI’s authority to question individuals on citizenship and calling it an attempt to introduce a “soft NRC”, UIDAI scrambled to issue a clarification.

In a press statement, issued on Tuesday, 18 February, UIDAI clarified “these notices have nothing to do with citizenship and cancellation of Aadhaar number is in no way related to the nationality of any resident.”