UGC Directs Universities to Commence UG/PG Admission Process

University Grants Commission, UGC has directed the universities across the country to begin the process of provisional admission for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
The admission process of UG/PG courses for the academic year 2020-2021 has been concluded on 31 August 2020. However, the UGC has asked the universities to allow the students to avail provisional admissions even after 30 September 2020.
As per the official statement released by the commission, the UGC secretary Rajnish Jain stated “in view of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the admissions to UG and PG programmes for session 2020-21 maybe completed by 31 August, 2020”.
Hence, keeping students’ interest in consideration, the universities/institutions (including the Central universities) are advised to grant provisional admissions if students are otherwise eligible for such admissions as per UGC norms where admission is being sought, even after 30 September till revised guidelines on Academic Calendar are issued by the UGC, said the statement.
Meanwhile, the SC has ruled that while the examinations can be cancelled by the states under the Disaster Management Act, the degrees cannot be promoted. The states can, in turn, approach UGC to get an extension of the deadlines, reported Times Now.
