2 Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Raping 5-Yr-Old Girl in Delhi

A Delhi court on Thursday, 30 January, sentenced two men to 20 years in jail in the kidnapping and gang-rape case of a five-year-old girl in East Delhi in 2013.

The court has also directed the convicts to pay Rs 11 lakh as compensation to the victim.

The convicts, Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar, were facing trial for raping the girl at a rented accommodation in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area in April 2013.

They were convicted on 18 January in the case, with the judge saying that the child experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality.