Two Cops Posted Outside Karnataka CM’s Home Arrested on Drug Peddling Charges

However, while receiving the drugs, they allegedly had an argument with the drug peddlers over the issue of payment, which led to suspicion and the two were arrested.

The accused constables, who were in plain clothes, were found with a packet of cannabis on them when they were arrested.

During an inquiry, the two revealed that the purchase was made from Amjad Khan and Akhil Raj — two wanted drug peddlers who operate in the city. The police have taken up the investigation.

According to reports, the police have taken the two drug peddlers into custody and questioned them.