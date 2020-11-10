TRP Case: Mumbai Police Arrests Republic TV Distribution Head

The Mumbai crime branch had reportedly told a Magistrate’s court earlier in November that a cable distributor from Thane had admitted to paying Rs 15 lakh every month through an associate to select households to boost Republic’s ratings.

The police have also been probing payments made by Republic TV to Hansa Group, a company that was contracted to install bar-o-meters in households to measure viewership.

The BARC affiliated Hansa Research Group has, meanwhile, filed a petition in the Bombay High Court asking for the investigation of the scam to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Singh’s arrest comes just days after Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the Maharashtra police over abetment to suicide charges in connection with Anvay and Kumud Naik’s deaths.