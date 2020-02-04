Troops in Siachen, Ladakh Faced Shortage of Gear & Essentials: CAG

According to a Comptroller and Auditor General report on the working of the Defence Ministry, Indian troops stationed in high altitude areas like Siachen and Ladakh faced a critical shortage of high altitude clothing and equipment, including snow goggles and boots for up to four years, reported Livemint.

“There was critical shortage in snow goggles ranging from 62% to 98%. The troops were not issued multi-purpose boots from November 2015 to September 2016 and had to resort to recycling of available boots," CAG said in a report tabled in the parliament on Monday, 3 February.

The CAG report further stated that there was inadequate special ration for these soldiers, affecting their calorie intake by 82 percent.