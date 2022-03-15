'Ek Bihari, Sau Bimari': TMC MLA Byapari's Viral Video Prompts BJP Attack

Reacting to the anti-Bihari rant, BJP MLA and former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari addressed actor-politician from Bihar, Shatrughan Sinha, and wrote, "Your new party colleague is very transparent about his feelings towards Biharis."

"First the party leader Mamata Banerjee labels Biharis and UPites as 'Bohiragotos' (outsiders) and now this clarion call to make Bengal free of Biharis," he added.