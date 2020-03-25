QBullet: India Under Lockdown; Essential Services Operational

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 24 March, announced complete lockdown of the entire country, as part of the government’s stringent efforts to tackle coronavirus disease COVID-19.

“Today, I am going to announce a very important measure in our fight against COVID-19. The entire country will be under lockdown from today. The complete lockdown will come into effect from midnight tonight,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

This lockdown will be in place for 21 days and more stringent than Janta Curfew, he added.

“This virus has been spreading very fast across the world. It spreads like wildfire. Looking at the experience of these countries, and what the experts say, the only successful way to tackle the spread of the virus is social distancing,” said the Prime Minister.

(Source: Hindustan Times)