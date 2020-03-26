QBullet: COVID-19 Cases Cross 600; Package for Unorganised Workers

The number of people infected by coronavirus in India crossed the 600 mark on Wednesday with Maharashtra recording the highest rise of 16 new cases followed by 10 fresh cases in Karnataka while Mizoram recorded its first positive case.

By the end of Wednesday the count of infected people stood at 606. Two casualties were reported – one each from Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

There were nine new cases in Kerala, seven in Haryana, six in Madhya Pradesh, five in Delhi, four each in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, two each in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand.

(Source: Hindustan Times)