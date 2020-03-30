QBullet: India Corona Cases Cross 1,000; 2 IAS Officers Suspended

Two top IAS officers in the Delhi government have been suspended and two more officials face action for charges that failed to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown in national capital Delhi over the last few days.

Renu Sharma, a 1988 batch IAS officer who was posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) and Rajeev Verma, a 1992 batch IAS officer who was Principal Secretary, Finance, in the city government have been suspended.

Their suspension orders, seen by Hindustan Times, said the Union home ministry’s competent authority was satisfied that the two officers had prima facie violated the lockdown orders to contain COVID-19.

The two officers, the home ministry said in identical orders, had failed to maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty. It added that the government intended to initiate action for imposing major penalties against them.

