QBullet: PM Modi Slams ‘Critics’; Govt Bans 2 TV Channels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 6 March, strongly countered critics questioning initiatives such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, making triple talaq punishable and revocation of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status, saying the opposition stemmed from his determination to change the status quo which was holding the country back.

“When the status quo changes, then these people (critics) start seeing particular disruptions. Those who describe themselves as messiahs of gender justice oppose our decision on triple talaq. Those who tell the world about the rights of refugees oppose CAA when it is enacted for refugees. Those who swear by the Constitution are against removal of Article 370—a temporary arrangement—to fully implement the provisions of the Constitution in J&K,” the PM said at the sixth edition of the Economic Times Global Business Summit.

(Source: The Times of India)