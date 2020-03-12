QBullet: India Quarantines Itself; Shah Speaks on Delhi Violence

With the rapid spread of Covid-19 across continents, and WHO formally terming the disease a pandemic, the government on Wednesday evening decided to virtually quarantine itself from the rest of the world, suspending all visas, except those issued for diplomatic, official, UN-international organisations, employment and projects till 15 April.

The exception to the suspension indicates personnel from agencies like WHO or UN and those held to be important for Indian firms or government projects are being distinguished from tourists and other travellers.

(Source: The Times of India)