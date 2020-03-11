QBullet: Scindia Heads for BJP; COVID-19 Cases Rise in India
(Disclaimer: Due to Holi, newspapers were not printed on 10 March. These are the top headlines of the day you might have missed).
1. BJP’s Holi Gift: Jyotiraditya Scindia Changes Colours
Marking a new low in its turbulent journey after losing power in the Centre six years ago, the Congress Tuesday lost one of its most prominent national leaders, and appeared set to lose its government in Madhya Pradesh, too, with four-time MP and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia walking out of the party along with at least 22 state legislators.
Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter minutes after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday morning.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. 18 New Coronavirus Cases in India, Kerala Put Under Lockdown
India’s count of coronavirus cases rose by 18 to 62 with eight testing positive from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Karnataka and one from J&K on Tuesday.
A Pune couple, their daughter, one of their co-travellers from a group of 40 on a Dubai trip, and the cab driver who drove the family from Mumbai to Pune on 1 March on their return were among the five confirmed cases in Pune.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Amid Crisis in Kamal Nath Government, BJP, Congress Guard Flock
Both Congress and the BJP scrambled to guard their flock as the tussle over power in Madhya Pradesh moved towards a show of strength in the assembly. In a day of dramatic developments, Jyotiraditya Scindia exited the Congress and 21 MLAs supporting him sent in their resignation. Several leaders claimed that another five could resign soon.
If the resignation of the MLAs is accepted, the government will be reduced to minority and could topple. Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he would not resign and prove his majority on the floor of the assembly. The Congress claimed it has the numbers. Many of the MLAs who were shifted to Bengaluru, were ready to come back, the party claimed.
(Source: NDTV)
4. Amit Shah at Work, BJP Gets a Shot in the Arm From Bhopal
Grapppling with nationwide protests against the new citizenship law, worsening economic crisis and recent electoral defeats, the BJP may have just received a shot in its arm, with Jyotiraditya Scinda possibly paving the way for the party’s return to power in Madhya Pradesh. With 22 MLAs associated with Scindia resigning, the Kamal Nath government is facing collapse in the state.
The last leg of Operation Lotus, a plan that has been talked about ever since Congress came to power in the state in December 2018 with a slender majority, appears to have been meticulously planned and effectively rolled out – until Tuesday – by former BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah, sources said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Yes Bank Crisis: Trustee Moves Bombay HC Against RBI Plan to Write Down At-1 Bonds
AXIS Trustee Services Ltd, a debenture trustee of Yes Bank, Monday moved the Bombay High Court against Reserve Bank of India’s proposal to write-down additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds.
The debenture trustee sought relief from the high court against the RBI proposal under the scheme of reconstruction of Yes Bank, which was put under a moratorium last Thursday.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. IAF Plane Brings Back 58 Indians From COVID19-Hit Iran
A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) brought back 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran on Tuesday, official said.
The aircraft, a C-17 Globemaster, was sent to Tehran on Monday evening.
(Source: The Asian Age)
7. Man Who Brandished Gun at Cop During Delhi Riots Sent to Judicial Custody
A local court in Delhi sent a man, who allegedly pointed a gun at a policeman during last month’s riots in the national capital’s north-east district, to 14-day judicial custody, reported ANI.
According to the news agency, Mohammad Shahrukh was presented before the Karkardooma court after the end of his three-day custody previously.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. India Closes Door on Nationals of France, Germany, Spain Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Amid the rising cases of coronavirus affliction globally, India on Tuesday barred entry of the nationals of three more countries – France, Germany and Spain – suspending the regular as well as e-Visas granted to them till date.
“All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visas granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain and issued on or before 11 March and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect,” said a Bureau of Immigration notification issued late Tuesday night.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. Schools in Pune Announce Shutdown Amid COVID-19 Scare
A day after members of a housing society near Dhayari Phata were taken by health authorities for coronavirus screening, panic has spread amongst local residents and rumours are rife. Following the scare, at least two schools in the area have announced a shutdown till Saturday announcing that it would review their decision to open later.
Sundari Jaishankar, Principal of DSK school in Dhayari confirmed that a decision was taken late on Tuesday evening to close the school till Saturday.
(Source: The Indian Express)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )