QBullet: Scindia Heads for BJP; COVID-19 Cases Rise in India

Marking a new low in its turbulent journey after losing power in the Centre six years ago, the Congress Tuesday lost one of its most prominent national leaders, and appeared set to lose its government in Madhya Pradesh, too, with four-time MP and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia walking out of the party along with at least 22 state legislators.

Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter minutes after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday morning.

(Source: The Indian Express)