QBullet: Corona Cases Spike in India; G20 Readies $5 Tn War Chest

Coronavirus killed eight more people in India on Thursday and 88 new cases – the highest in a single day – were confirmed to be carrying the disease on the second day of 21-day long nation-wide lockdown, while the global tally, according to the AFP, also crossed the figure of 500,000 infections and close to 22,000 fatalities.

According to the data released by the health ministry, there are 647 confirmed cases in India, most of them in Maharashtra-121 and Kerala-110, however, the figures released by these states are higher at 130 and 138 respectively.

An analysis by the Medical Education and Drugs Department, Maharashtra says that 54 percent of the infected cases had travel history to foreign countries, 29 percent were those who came in contact with the infected while in 11 percent of the cases, the cause of transmission is awaited and in the remaining 6 percent, the reason for the infection is inconclusive.

