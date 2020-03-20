QBullet: Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged; MP Floor Test by 5 pm Today

After the Supreme Court rejected the last petition by one of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case to stop their execution, they were hanged as scheduled at 5:30 am on Friday, 20 March, at Tihar jail.

AP Singh, the lawyer for the convicts, had approached the Supreme Court to seek the late-night hearing. Three judges of the Supreme Court held a special sitting to hear the petition and rejected it.

“We are not inclined to entertain the plea,” the bench comprising Justice R Banumathi, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice AS Bopanna said.

