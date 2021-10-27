5 Killed, 10 Injured in Blaze at Firecracker Store in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in a massive blaze that broke out at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram, a town in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district.

In videos that have emerged from the scene, a huge ball of fire can be seen rising towards the sky, followed by a stream of smoke that quickly engulfs the area. Sounds of firecrackers bursting can also be heard from a distance.

District collector PN Sridhar told news agency ANI that fire department officials were continuing their efforts to douse the flames.