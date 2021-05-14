Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain Passes Away, Tributes Pour In

Times Group chairperson and philanthropist Indu Jain passed away at the age of 84 on Thursday, 13 May, due to COVID-related complications.

Many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi paid their tributes to Jain, who was a vocal advocate of women’s rights, community service, and spirituality.

Jain passed away at 9:37 pm on Thursday, The Times of India (TOI) reported.