Three Dalit Sisters Attacked with ‘Acid’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda

According to the NDTV report, the sisters were sleeping in their room when the attacker allegedly entered their house through a terrace and threw acid on them.

When the sisters started crying, their father went to their room and saw that they have been attacked with acid. The attacker had escaped by then.

The police officer stated that as per preliminary enquiry an inflammable chemical was thrown from the open window. The eldest sister suffered major injuries on the face, while the other two have minor injuries on hands, reported the Hindustan Times.

The police stated that the investigation is underway.