The Quint Wins Silver, Bronze at the WAN-INFRA Awards

The documentary has won a bronze for 'Best Use of Online Video (Including VR)‘.

Delving into the modus operandi of 'Lynchistan,' the documentary was published on 14 August 2019. It explained how since the lynching of Mohd Akhlaq in September 2015, there have been more than 35 cases of lynching related to cattle vigilantism in 11 states across India.

Step by step, it further explains how the 'lynchistan' instruction manual works,with building a network, providing the legitimacy, breeding the impunity, among other points.

You can watch the full documentary here.