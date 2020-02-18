The Quint Wins Silver, Bronze at the WAN-INFRA Awards
The Quint has won three awards at the fourth edition of WAN-INFRA's South Asian Digital Media Awards on Tuesday, 18 February.
The awards saw more than 80 entries from over 20 South Asian media companies, which were evaluated by an international jury consisting of high ranked professionals from the media industry.
1. Bronze for ‘The Making of Lynchistan: Killing in the Name of the Cow’
The documentary has won a bronze for 'Best Use of Online Video (Including VR)‘.
Delving into the modus operandi of 'Lynchistan,' the documentary was published on 14 August 2019. It explained how since the lynching of Mohd Akhlaq in September 2015, there have been more than 35 cases of lynching related to cattle vigilantism in 11 states across India.
Step by step, it further explains how the 'lynchistan' instruction manual works,with building a network, providing the legitimacy, breeding the impunity, among other points.
You can watch the full documentary here.
2. Silver for The Gold Bunch — Best Content Campaign
‘The Bold Bunch’ has won silver for the Best Native Advertising/Branded Content Campaign at the WAN-INFRA Awards.
3. Bronze for ‘Best Website’
Last but not the least, The Quint also won bronze for the ‘Best News Website or Mobile Service’ category.
Last year too, The Quint won big at the awards with a gold for Best Innovation to Engage Youth Audiences Category —‘Talking Stalking’ Campaign, silver for Best Social Media Engagement — My Report among others.
