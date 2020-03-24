‘Thank You’: Twitter Salutes Shaheen Bagh Women as Protest Ends

Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, was cleared by Delhi Police on Tuesday, 24 March, amid the lockdown imposed in the national capital in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Security was tightened and the protest area was sealed off by the police after a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC was promulgated in Delhi in light of the viral pandemic.

As the now-iconic site cleared, Twitter users saluted the efforts of the women who had kept the protest going for several months. Some even called for the revival the protest once the pandemic is dealt with.