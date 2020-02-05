Ten BJP MLAs to Take Oath as Ministers on 6 February :Yediyurappa

In a reflection of the discontent and squabbling over the long-awaited cabinet expansion in Karnataka, only ten BJP MLAs, all defectors from Congress and JDS, would be inducted as ministers on Thursday, 6 February, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

“Following my discussion with the party president and other leaders in Delhi, it has been decided to induct only 10 as ministers on Thursday,” Yediyurappa told reporters.