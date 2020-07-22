Telangana Govt Appoints Galwan Martyr’s Wife as Deputy Collector 

The Telangana government has appointed Santoshi, wife of Colonel Santosh Babu who died in the recent clashes along the Indo-China border, as a deputy collector.

Colonel Santosh Kumar, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, was killed in the deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on 15 June. Nineteen other soldiers also died in the incident.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao handed over the appointment letter to Santoshi at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday, 22 July. He has also instructed the concerned officials to post her in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

The CM also asked his Secretary, Smita Sabharwal, to be with Santoshi until she gets the proper training and settles down in her job. At their residence, KCR paid floral tributes to Colonel Santosh’s portrait and also assured the family that the state government would stand with them at all times.