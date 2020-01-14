‘Don’t Panic’: Tejasvi Surya After RBI Puts Curbs on B’luru Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restricted a Bengaluru-based private bank on Saturday, 11 January, from doing business with immediate effect for alleged irregularities in transactions, an official said.

"Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank in Bengaluru shall not, without prior approval of the RBI in writing, grant or renew loans and advances, make investment, borrow funds or accept fresh deposits from 10 January, 2020," the RBI said in a directive, which was accessed by IANS.

The central bank's Chief General Manager Yogesh Dayal issued the directive under Sections 35A and 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, from Mumbai.