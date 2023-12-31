MHA Declares J&K Outfit Tehreek-E-Hurriyat As ‘Unlawful Association’ Under UAPA

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, 31 December, announced that Tehreek-e-Hurriyat(TeH), Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), has been declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967 for the next five years, for "fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda" in the UT.

"The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K," Shah posted on X.

"Under PM Narendra Modi Ji’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith," he added.