MHA Declares J&K Outfit Tehreek-E-Hurriyat As ‘Unlawful Association’ Under UAPA

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, 31 December, announced that Tehreek-e-Hurriyat(TeH), Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), has been declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967 for the next five years, for "fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda" in the UT.
"The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K," Shah posted on X.
"Under PM Narendra Modi Ji’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith," he added.
Adding to it, the Home Ministry's statement said, "The objective of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) is to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir. This organization has been involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fueling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India. Many criminal cases have been registered against this organization under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, RPC and IPC etc"(sic).
Hurriyat was founded by separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who passed away in 2021. He was known for his hardline views and had been largely under house arrest since the summer agitation of 2010.
Masarat Alam Bhat, currently in jail, succeeded Geelani as the leader of Hurriyat. His party, ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)' was also declared unlawful under UAPA on 27 December.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)