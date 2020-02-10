Jaipur Teenager Paraded Naked for TikTok Video With Girl
In a shocking incident, a teenage boy was paraded naked in Jaipur by a man and three others, simply because he had recorded a TikTok video with their sister.
The accused also assaulted the boy with a belt and recorded a video of him being paraded naked on the streets.
The video clearly shows how the teenager was forced by the accused to roam on the streets naked while his face is covered.
The teenager, his family said, ran to his house frightened after the incident.
On Saturday, 8 February, his family got the matter registered at police station against the accused and three others under IT Act and other charges.
Two people have been arrested for parading the teenager naked while two others who filmed the video are absconding.
Police officials said the case has been booked against both parties on their respective complaints and further investigation is in progress.
