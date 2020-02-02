Tax Cuts, Investments & Personal Finance: Decoding Budget 2020

In the longest Budget speech till date, lasting well over two-and-a-half-hours, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Saturday, 1 February, made several major announcements about a new tax regime and new tax slabs that are bound to have an effect on your personal finances and savings plan.

The Quint’s editorial director Sanjay Pugalia spoke to tax expert Gauri Chadha about the impact that the new announcements will have on an individual’s finances.

“Nirmala Sitharaman claimed in her speech that the tax rates were being simplified but according to me, they have been complicated. Now, people have been given a new tax rate, without any exemptions or deductions, on which your tax rate will be calculated. So now the tax payer has to calculate whether the previous tax regime would be more beneficial or the new one,” she said.