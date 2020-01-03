DMK Has Clear Edge Over Ruling AIADMK in TN Rural Civic Polls

Out of the total 515 district panchayat ward member posts, the AIADMK front has emerged successful in 114 seats (AIADMK 107, BJP 5 and DMDK 2) while the DMK surged ahead with 157 posts (DMK 141, Congress 8, CPI 7, and CPI(M) 1).

The results declared so far and trends for the rest of seats -indicating an edge for the main opposition- has come as a surprise for the ruling AIADMK which was confident of repeating its success in the recent bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Some AIADMK functionaries believe that the storm of protests following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act proved to be a spoiler for them especially in areas dominated by the minorities since the party supported the CAA in Parliament.