GoodNews: Tamil Nadu Engineer Helps Build Home With Eggs, Jaggery

People have often turned to using bamboo and mud to construct sustainable homes, and there is no doubt that the trend will not go away anytime soon. But who would have thought that one can also build homes in the most unconventional way using jaggery and eggs?

A resident of Vellakoil in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur district, Jawahar C, is currently supervising the construction of his 3,200 square feet home, which is being built with jaggery and egg whites.

He stated, “Our ancestors built and lived in eco-friendly homes, that were well-ventilated, sturdy, and served all their needs. I was deeply inspired by them and wanted to do something similar. Besides, construction activities can be extremely polluting. We are anyway facing a severe scarcity of natural resources, so why burden the earth further?,” according to The Better India.