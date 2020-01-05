After SOS, Swara Bhasker Says JNU Peaceful Post Attack on Students
Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar, on the attack on JNU students on Sunday, 5 January, tweeted a video urging the people of Delhi to gather in large numbers to Jawaharlal Nehru University, as a mob of masked goons entered the campus and attacked the students, faculty members and vandalised property.
Later, when things calmed down, the Bollywood actor also tweeted out an update, saying things are peaceful in JNU and that her family is also safe. She also said that the masked goons were also escorted out by the police late in the night.
Swara, who is a JNU graduate herself, said in her initial tweet, “Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi! 9pm on 5th. Jan.”
In the video, the actor can be seen speaking in a trembling voice, pleading the people of Delhi to shift their focus to JNU, where students and teachers alike are being thrashed by masked goons. She also said that the police is not being able to contain the violence.
“This is an SOS appeal. There is a terror attack on JNU by goons who are allegedly ABVP and RSS backed goons, they have covered their faces. Videos are showing them on a rampage inside hostels, they have attacked teachers, they are attacking students, they are vandalizing hostels. Teachers are seriously injured they are entering their houses. This is a very sincere appeal, my parents also live on campus. Please go to the north gate in as large numbers as you can.”Swara Bhasker, Actor
Further, in the video, she said that despite large media and police presence, the police is not going inside the campus, they are not doing anything to contain the violence.
