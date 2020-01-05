After SOS, Swara Bhasker Says JNU Peaceful Post Attack on Students

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar, on the attack on JNU students on Sunday, 5 January, tweeted a video urging the people of Delhi to gather in large numbers to Jawaharlal Nehru University, as a mob of masked goons entered the campus and attacked the students, faculty members and vandalised property.

Later, when things calmed down, the Bollywood actor also tweeted out an update, saying things are peaceful in JNU and that her family is also safe. She also said that the masked goons were also escorted out by the police late in the night.