Bhopal: 4 Suspected Terrorists Taken Into Custody; Had Explosives, Say Cops
The four have been identified as Fazhar Ali, Mohammad Akeel, Zahuruddin, and Fazhar Jainulabdeen.
Four people, suspected of being terrorists, were taken into custody from the Aishbagh and Karond areas of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, police sources said on Sunday, 13 March. The operation took place late on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
The sources further said that explosive devices, laptops, and religious literature were also recovered from the two places. According to the official press note, the four have been identified as Fazhar Ali, Mohammad Akeel, Zahuruddin, and Fazhar Jainulabdeen.
"Security agencies have arrested four people, Fazhar Ali, Mohammad Akeel, Zahuruddin, and Fazhar Jainulabdeen. They have been said to have links with JMB (Jamat-e-Mujahideen Bangladesh). Further investigation is underway. I would like to bring to your attention that JMB organization was banned in 2019 by the Indian government after its involvement came to light in the Bodh Gaya bombings," Narottam Mishra, the state home minister, said.
Nearly 60 police officers arrived at the Aishbagh area of Bhopal at around 3:30 am on Sunday, and the men were taken into custody subsequently. However, the Aishbagh police station wasn't involved in the operation, which was carried out by the central intelligence agencies.
A top police official said that they also learnt of the operation through the media and were not involved by the agencies.
The owner of the house in the multistorey building in Aishbagh, Nayab Jahan, told the media that she didn't know the men were terrorists and that they mostly kept to themselves.
"They were recommended by a computer mechanic who told us that they are needy students and are studying here. So I rented out the flat to them. They mostly kept to themselves," Nayab Jahan said.
"They rarely went out except for the Namaz time and sometimes to buy vegetables. Sometimes I heard other voices, but it wasn't often," she added.
Meanwhile, another neighbour said that the accused had been living there for almost a year and a half.
