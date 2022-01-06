PM Modi's 'Security Lapse': Supreme Court to Hear Plea Seeking Probe Tomorrow
The advocate said that professional and efficient investigation is needed to ensure this is not repeated again.
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 6 January, agreed to hear on Friday a writ petition filed, which seeks a probe into the breach in security of Prime Minister in Punjab, reported LiveLaw.
Senior advocate Maninder Singh on Thursday sought urgent listing of the matter, saying that professional and efficient investigation is needed to ensure that such incidents are not repeated again.
On Wednesday, PM Modi, who had been scheduled to address a rally in Punjab, had returned to the Bhatinda airport cutting his visit to the state short, after a 'security lapse.'
In a statement, the MHA declared that around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, the PM’s convoy, which was on a flyover, couldn't proceed further as the road was blocked by some protesters.
As per reports, the protestors, belonging to Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC), were staging a demonstration against the PM's visit.
"The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM," the statement read.
Meanwhile, the Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee to probe the matter.
