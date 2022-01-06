PM Modi's 'Security Lapse': Supreme Court to Hear Plea Seeking Probe Tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 6 January, agreed to hear on Friday a writ petition filed, which seeks a probe into the breach in security of Prime Minister in Punjab, reported LiveLaw.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh on Thursday sought urgent listing of the matter, saying that professional and efficient investigation is needed to ensure that such incidents are not repeated again.

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who had been scheduled to address a rally in Punjab, had returned to the Bhatinda airport cutting his visit to the state short, after a 'security lapse.'