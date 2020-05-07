Watch: Super Flower Moon - The Last in a Series of 4 Supermoons

During this time, the moon is supposed to appear bigger and brighter than usual as it will be near perigee - the closest approach of the moon to the Earth.

This is the last in a series of four supermoons. A supermoon was visible last month too and was called the 'Super Pink Moon'.

The first supermoon of 2020 appeared in February, followed by one between March 9 and March 11. The term “supermoon” was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and it refers to either a new or a full moon that occurs within 90 per cent of perigee, its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.

Under this definition, in a typical year, there can be three or four full supermoons in a row and three or four new supermoons in a row. For 2020, the four full moons from February through May meet this 90 per cent threshold, NASA said.