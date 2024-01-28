Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In her column for The Hindu, Sunalini Mathew talks about how to best represent the thoughts and ideas of minorities -- people, whether from the LGBTQAI+ communities, immigrants, or even those disabled in some way.

She writes that though the powerful have a PR, it is the under-represented that have powerful voices that are often muzzled or simply ignored. She argues that first and foremost, minorities need to be sought out.

Whether by speaking to these communities during a flood, or by tapping into their identities as, say, parents or professionals, we draw them into the mainstream, we help create safe spaces along the highways, so no one is forced to crouch in the alleys. The more we see and hear of ‘them’, the more ‘they’ become ‘us’, and isn’t that what we want? To be surrounded by People Like Us?