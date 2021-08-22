Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Kalyan Singh: Blending Mandal and Kamandal, He Rose Like a Meteor — To Fade Like One

Kalyan Singh, former UP chief minister, passed away on Saturday evening. Ravish Tiwari writes on Singh’s demise in The Indian Express, and says, “Much before the emergence of Narendra Modi on the national scene, it was Kalyan Singh who was seen in party ranks as the ‘Hindu-Hriday Samrat’. His rise in the party was meteoric — its peak marked by the demolition of the Babri Masjid under his watch as Chief Minister — and his fall and fadeout almost as rapid."

Tiwari adds that it was under Kalyan Singh’s watch on 6 December, 1992, that the hands of the police were tied, letting kar sevaks raze the Babri Masjid.